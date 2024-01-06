If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Norfolk State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 1-0 NR NR 202

Norfolk State's best wins

Norfolk State captured its best win of the season on December 1, when it defeated the VCU Rams, who rank No. 167 in the RPI rankings, 63-60. In the win against VCU, Jamarii Thomas compiled a team-best 17 points. Allen Betrand contributed 17 points.

Next best wins

64-58 on the road over Illinois State (No. 180/RPI) on December 9

84-65 over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on December 21

69-66 over FGCU (No. 275/RPI) on November 20

79-72 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 331/RPI) on January 6

96-62 at home over William & Mary (No. 347/RPI) on November 28

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Spartans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

According to the RPI, Norfolk State has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Norfolk State has been given the 266th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams over .500.

Norfolk St has 14 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: North Carolina Central Eagles -1.5

North Carolina Central Eagles -1.5 Total: 138.5 points

