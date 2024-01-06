Saturday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Norfolk State Spartans (10-4) squaring off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-53 win, heavily favoring Norfolk State.

The Spartans are coming off of a 76-59 win over Longwood in their last game on Sunday.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 67, South Carolina State 53

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

Against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on November 16, the Spartans picked up their best win of the season, a 67-53 home victory.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Norfolk State has eight wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 168) on November 16

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 183) on November 8

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 206) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 210) on November 26

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 289) on December 18

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 18.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG%

18.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.2 FG% Niya Fields: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

6.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Makoye Diawara: 6.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

6.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Danaijah Williams: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Da'Brya Clark: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game, with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.9 points per game (255th in college basketball) and allow 57.7 per outing (65th in college basketball).

