The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will try to break a four-game road skid when taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • This season, Norfolk State has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at sixth.
  • The Spartans put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 82.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 82.9 points, Norfolk State is 5-0.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • Norfolk State averages 94.2 points per game at home, and 63.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Spartans concede 58.6 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (4.7 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.8%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ UTEP L 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State W 84-65 Don Haskins Center
1/2/2024 @ Tennessee L 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
1/8/2024 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/15/2024 Virginia-Lynchburg - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

