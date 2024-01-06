Saturday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Norfolk State taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 76, South Carolina State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: Norfolk State (-5.3)

Norfolk State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

South Carolina State is 9-5-0 against the spread, while Norfolk State's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. A total of nine out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Spartans' games have gone over. South Carolina State is 7-3 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games, while Norfolk State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (posting 74.1 points per game, 201st in college basketball, and conceding 68.0 per outing, 110th in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential.

Norfolk State pulls down 34.3 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball) while conceding 32.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Norfolk State hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.1% from deep (113th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 31.7%.

Norfolk State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.4 per game (146th in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (30th in college basketball).

