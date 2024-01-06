Montgomery, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Montgomery, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pulaski County High School at Christiansburg High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Christiansburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
