A pair of hot teams meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Gamecocks, who have won five straight. The point total is set at 135.5 for the matchup.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -2.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

South Carolina is 8-3-0 ATS this season.

South Carolina (8-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 18.2% more often than Mississippi State (6-5-0) this season.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 4 36.4% 76.2 151.7 62.7 125.8 135.3 South Carolina 6 54.5% 75.5 151.7 63.1 125.8 140.2

Additional Mississippi State vs South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 76.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.1 the Gamecocks give up.

Mississippi State has a 6-3 record against the spread and an 11-0 record overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Gamecocks' 75.5 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.7 points, South Carolina is 8-3 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 6-5-0 6-5 5-6-0 South Carolina 8-3-0 2-0 4-7-0

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State South Carolina 12-4 Home Record 7-8 4-6 Away Record 4-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

