The Longwood Lancers (2-11) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The Buc Dome, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Lancers' 60.7 points per game are 11.3 fewer points than the 72 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.

Longwood is 2-0 when it scores more than 72 points.

Charleston Southern has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.

The 58.7 points per game the Buccaneers score are 21.5 fewer points than the Lancers give up (80.2).

The Buccaneers are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lancers concede to opponents (44.6%).

The Lancers make 35.7% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Longwood Leaders

Adriana Shipp: 10 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

10 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Janay Turner: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Malea Brown: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Kiki McIntyre: 4.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

Longwood Schedule