How to Watch the Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Longwood Lancers (2-11) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The Buc Dome, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers' 60.7 points per game are 11.3 fewer points than the 72 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
- Longwood is 2-0 when it scores more than 72 points.
- Charleston Southern has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.
- The 58.7 points per game the Buccaneers score are 21.5 fewer points than the Lancers give up (80.2).
- The Buccaneers are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Lancers concede to opponents (44.6%).
- The Lancers make 35.7% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Longwood Leaders
- Adriana Shipp: 10 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Janay Turner: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)
- Malea Brown: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Kiki McIntyre: 4.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
Longwood Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Georgia Southern
|L 87-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/31/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 76-59
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/3/2024
|Winthrop
|L 58-53
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/10/2024
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|1/13/2024
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
