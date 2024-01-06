The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8, 0-0 Big South) play a fellow Big South squad, the Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK RJ Johnson: 17.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK A'lahn Sumler: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK RJ Duhart: 4.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 89th 79.1 Points Scored 71.8 254th 12th 61.6 Points Allowed 73.6 247th 23rd 42 Rebounds 33.8 289th 8th 13.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th 308th 5.9 3pt Made 7.4 195th 193rd 13.4 Assists 11.8 293rd 242nd 12.5 Turnovers 11.8 181st

