What are Longwood's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Longwood ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-4 1-1 NR NR 162

Longwood's best wins

Longwood beat the No. 215-ranked (according to the RPI) North Carolina Central Eagles, 73-66, on November 18, which goes down as its best win of the season. Michael Christmas delivered a team-leading 22 points with 12 rebounds and zero assists in the contest against North Carolina Central.

Next best wins

80-67 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 231/RPI) on December 13

69-48 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 292/RPI) on November 26

62-61 on the road over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on December 9

84-82 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 24

80-61 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 305/RPI) on November 15

Longwood's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0

According to the RPI, the Lancers have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Lancers are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Schedule insights

Longwood gets the benefit of the third-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Lancers have 14 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to Longwood's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Longwood's next game

Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. Radford Highlanders

Longwood Lancers vs. Radford Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV Channel: ESPNU

