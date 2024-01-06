The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) travel to face the Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) after dropping seven road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Longwood vs. Charleston Southern matchup.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Longwood Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline FanDuel Longwood (-15.5) 133.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

Longwood has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In the Lancers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Charleston Southern has compiled a 3-8-1 record against the spread this year.

Buccaneers games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

