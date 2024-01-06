How to Watch Longwood vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Gardner-Webb vs High Point (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- UNC Asheville vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- Longwood has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 30th.
- The Lancers average just 1.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Buccaneers give up (75.4).
- When Longwood totals more than 75.4 points, it is 8-0.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Longwood is scoring 10.1 more points per game (82.4) than it is away from home (72.3).
- In 2023-24, the Lancers are allowing 58.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 67.6.
- Longwood is making 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 5.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (4.3 threes per game, 27.4% three-point percentage).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|L 79-70
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 78-69
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Winthrop
|L 68-60
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/11/2024
|Radford
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/13/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
