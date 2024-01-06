The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
  • Longwood has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 30th.
  • The Lancers average just 1.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Buccaneers give up (75.4).
  • When Longwood totals more than 75.4 points, it is 8-0.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Longwood is scoring 10.1 more points per game (82.4) than it is away from home (72.3).
  • In 2023-24, the Lancers are allowing 58.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 67.6.
  • Longwood is making 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 5.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (4.3 threes per game, 27.4% three-point percentage).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central L 79-70 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/30/2023 @ Dayton L 78-69 UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Winthrop L 68-60 Winthrop Coliseum
1/6/2024 Charleston Southern - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/11/2024 Radford - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/13/2024 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena

