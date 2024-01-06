Saturday's game features the Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) clashing at Joan Perry Brock Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-62 victory for heavily favored Longwood according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Longwood vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 77, Charleston Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-14.7)

Longwood (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Longwood has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Charleston Southern is 3-8-0. The Lancers have gone over the point total in eight games, while Buccaneers games have gone over four times. Longwood has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 games. Charleston Southern has gone 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers are outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game with a +229 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.3 points per game (128th in college basketball) and allow 63 per contest (20th in college basketball).

The 41.1 rebounds per game Longwood averages rank 29th in the country, and are 11.8 more than the 29.3 its opponents collect per outing.

Longwood makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Lancers rank 140th in college basketball by averaging 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th in college basketball, allowing 79.1 points per 100 possessions.

Longwood has come up on top in the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 12.4 (241st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.4 (44th in college basketball).

