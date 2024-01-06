The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-3.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-3.5) 144.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Liberty has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Flames' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Western Kentucky is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

In the Hilltoppers' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

