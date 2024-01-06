The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

Liberty is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flames sit at 161st.

The 78.3 points per game the Flames put up are only 4.7 more points than the Hilltoppers give up (73.6).

Liberty is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Liberty put up 7.6 more points per game (78.8) than it did on the road (71.2).

At home, the Flames surrendered 14.2 fewer points per game (55.7) than away from home (69.9).

Liberty averaged 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

