How to Watch Liberty vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Florida International vs Jacksonville State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Louisiana Tech vs Sam Houston (5:30 PM ET | January 6)
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- Liberty is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flames sit at 161st.
- The 78.3 points per game the Flames put up are only 4.7 more points than the Hilltoppers give up (73.6).
- Liberty is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.6 points.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Liberty put up 7.6 more points per game (78.8) than it did on the road (71.2).
- At home, the Flames surrendered 14.2 fewer points per game (55.7) than away from home (69.9).
- Liberty averaged 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|W 79-63
|UCCU Center
|12/30/2023
|Alabama
|L 101-56
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|1/1/2024
|Boyce
|W 88-46
|Liberty Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/10/2024
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Liberty Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
