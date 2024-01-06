The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Liberty Stats Insights

  • The Flames are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
  • Liberty is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
  • The Hilltoppers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flames sit at 161st.
  • The 78.3 points per game the Flames put up are only 4.7 more points than the Hilltoppers give up (73.6).
  • Liberty is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Liberty put up 7.6 more points per game (78.8) than it did on the road (71.2).
  • At home, the Flames surrendered 14.2 fewer points per game (55.7) than away from home (69.9).
  • Liberty averaged 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Utah Valley W 79-63 UCCU Center
12/30/2023 Alabama L 101-56 Legacy Arena at BJCC
1/1/2024 Boyce W 88-46 Liberty Arena
1/6/2024 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
1/10/2024 Jacksonville State - Liberty Arena
1/14/2024 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center

