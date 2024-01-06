The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6) will try to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Liberty Lady Flames (5-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers put up an average of 68.1 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 70.5 the Flames allow to opponents.

Western Kentucky is 3-2 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Liberty has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.

The Flames average 62.4 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 62.9 the Hilltoppers give up.

Liberty is 5-4 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Western Kentucky has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.4 points.

This season the Flames are shooting 40.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Hilltoppers concede.

The Hilltoppers shoot 40.3% from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Flames allow.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%

13.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 BLK, 52.5 FG% Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)

11.9 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85) Asia Boone: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63) Jordan Hodges: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 4.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

