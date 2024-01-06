The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3, 0-0 CUSA) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Liberty Flames (11-4, 0-0 CUSA) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The game airs on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -3.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Liberty and its opponents have gone over 144.5 total points.

Liberty's games this season have had an average of 139.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Flames' ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Liberty has covered more often than Western Kentucky this season, sporting an ATS record of 8-3-0, as opposed to the 5-3-0 mark of Western Kentucky.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 4 36.4% 78.3 158.7 61.3 134.9 137.8 Western Kentucky 5 62.5% 80.4 158.7 73.6 134.9 151.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The 78.3 points per game the Flames score are just 4.7 more points than the Hilltoppers give up (73.6).

Liberty has a 6-0 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 8-3-0 7-1 6-5-0 Western Kentucky 5-3-0 2-1 3-5-0

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Western Kentucky 19-1 Home Record 9-5 6-7 Away Record 5-9 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.