The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) hope to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Jayhawks' 13 games this season have hit the over.

TCU has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Horned Frogs' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Oddsmakers rate Kansas much higher (fifth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

The Jayhawks' national championship odds have decreased from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +1400, the 49th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +1400, Kansas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The Horned Frogs were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +6000, which is the 32nd-biggest change in the country.

TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

