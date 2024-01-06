Jordan Poole plus his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Poole, in his most recent game (January 5 loss against the Cavaliers), put up two points.

Below we will look at Poole's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.5 15.2 Rebounds -- 2.4 2.1 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.6 PRA -- 22.5 20.9 PR -- 18.9 17.3 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.4



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Knicks

Poole has taken 14.4 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 15.4% and 13.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Poole's Wizards average 105.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the league, allowing 112.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have allowed 40.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

The Knicks give up 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 17th in the league, allowing 13.3 makes per game.

Jordan Poole vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 29 8 1 4 0 0 0

