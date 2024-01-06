The James Madison Dukes (10-4) will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

JMU vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Dukes allow their opponents to score (62.7).
  • When it scores more than 62.7 points, Louisiana is 6-0.
  • JMU's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The 71.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 13.2 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (57.9).
  • JMU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.
  • When Louisiana allows fewer than 71.1 points, it is 7-5.
  • The Dukes shoot 41.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allow defensively.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 39.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Dukes allow.

JMU Leaders

  • Peyton McDaniel: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97)
  • Jamia Hazell: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Kseniia Kozlova: 11.9 PTS, 60.4 FG%
  • Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)
  • Steph Ouderkirk: 4.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Maryland L 78-55 Xfinity Center
12/30/2023 @ UL Monroe W 85-79 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/4/2024 Arkansas State W 64-57 Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/6/2024 Louisiana - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/11/2024 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

