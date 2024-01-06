The James Madison Dukes (10-4) will host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

JMU vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Dukes allow their opponents to score (62.7).

When it scores more than 62.7 points, Louisiana is 6-0.

JMU's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 60.3 points.

The 71.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 13.2 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (57.9).

JMU has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.

When Louisiana allows fewer than 71.1 points, it is 7-5.

The Dukes shoot 41.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns allow defensively.

The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 39.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Dukes allow.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97)

11.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.9 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97) Jamia Hazell: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.9 PTS, 60.4 FG%

11.9 PTS, 60.4 FG% Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)

7.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18) Steph Ouderkirk: 4.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (11-for-48)

JMU Schedule