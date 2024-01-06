The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game road winning streak when they take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 157.5.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -9.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison and its opponents have gone over 157.5 combined points in five of 12 games this season.

The average point total in James Madison's contests this year is 161.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Dukes have a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

James Madison has had more success against the spread than Southern Miss this season, recording an ATS record of 9-3-0, as opposed to the 3-8-0 mark of Southern Miss.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 5 41.7% 90.1 160.5 71.2 142.7 153.7 Southern Miss 3 27.3% 70.4 160.5 71.5 142.7 142.1

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

The Dukes score 18.6 more points per game (90.1) than the Golden Eagles give up (71.5).

When James Madison scores more than 71.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 9-3-0 4-2 7-5-0 Southern Miss 3-8-0 1-0 6-4-0

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits

James Madison Southern Miss 6-0 Home Record 4-1 6-0 Away Record 3-3 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 5-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 93.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 86.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

