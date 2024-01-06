The James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will look to extend a 14-game winning streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Southern Miss matchup.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-7.5) 157.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-7.5) 156.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

James Madison has compiled a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Dukes' 13 games have hit the over.

Southern Miss has compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, eight out of the Golden Eagles' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

James Madison Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 James Madison is 84th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (65th).

The implied probability of James Madison winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

