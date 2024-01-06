James Madison vs. Southern Miss: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will look to extend a 14-game winning streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Southern Miss matchup.
James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
James Madison vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-7.5)
|157.5
|-350
|+270
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-7.5)
|156.5
|-330
|+260
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
James Madison vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- James Madison has compiled a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, seven out of the Dukes' 13 games have hit the over.
- Southern Miss has compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this year, eight out of the Golden Eagles' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
James Madison Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- James Madison is 84th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (65th).
- The implied probability of James Madison winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.