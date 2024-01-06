The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue an eight-game road winning streak when squaring off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

James Madison is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Dukes sit at 41st.

The 90.1 points per game the Dukes put up are 18.6 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (71.5).

James Madison is 13-0 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

James Madison posts 93.8 points per game at home, compared to 86.8 points per game on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Dukes are surrendering 66.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 76.7.

James Madison is sinking 9 threes per game, which is one fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (10). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36% when playing at home and 34.9% on the road.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule