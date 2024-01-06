Saturday's contest at Reed Green Coliseum has the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) going head to head against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-71 win, heavily favoring James Madison.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

James Madison vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 82, Southern Miss 71

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-11.0)

James Madison (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Southern Miss has gone 3-8-0 against the spread, while James Madison's ATS record this season is 9-3-0. The Golden Eagles have hit the over in six games, while Dukes games have gone over seven times. Southern Miss is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while James Madison has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes outscore opponents by 18.9 points per game (posting 90.1 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and allowing 71.2 per contest, 171st in college basketball) and have a +264 scoring differential.

James Madison wins the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. It collects 40.6 rebounds per game, 41st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.4.

James Madison connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 36% from beyond the arc (88th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.1%.

James Madison has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (14th in college basketball).

