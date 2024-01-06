2024 NCAA Bracketology: James Madison March Madness Odds | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will James Madison be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +25000
How James Madison ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|14-1
|3-1
|19
|20
|88
James Madison's best wins
James Madison's best win of the season came against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 100 team (No. 78), according to the RPI. James Madison secured the 79-76 overtime road win on November 6. Against Michigan State, Terrence Edwards led the team by delivering 24 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 82-76 over Southern Illinois (No. 119/RPI) on November 21
- 76-73 at home over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on November 17
- 113-108 on the road over Kent State (No. 138/RPI) on November 9
- 68-61 on the road over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on January 4
- 82-65 at home over Texas State (No. 200/RPI) on December 30
James Madison's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- Based on the RPI, James Madison has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Dukes are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Schedule insights
- James Madison is facing the 23rd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Dukes' 15 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.
- Looking at JMU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
James Madison's next game
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
