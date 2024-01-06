When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will James Madison be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on James Madison's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +25000

How James Madison ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 3-1 19 20 88

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison's best wins

James Madison's best win of the season came against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 100 team (No. 78), according to the RPI. James Madison secured the 79-76 overtime road win on November 6. Against Michigan State, Terrence Edwards led the team by delivering 24 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

82-76 over Southern Illinois (No. 119/RPI) on November 21

76-73 at home over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on November 17

113-108 on the road over Kent State (No. 138/RPI) on November 9

68-61 on the road over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on January 4

82-65 at home over Texas State (No. 200/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

James Madison's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Based on the RPI, James Madison has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Dukes are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

James Madison is facing the 23rd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Dukes' 15 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

Looking at JMU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

James Madison's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars

James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming James Madison games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.