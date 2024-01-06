The Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) will be looking to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hampton vs. Campbell matchup in this article.

Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Hampton vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Hampton vs. Campbell Betting Trends

Hampton has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 11 times this season.

Campbell has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Fighting Camels games have gone over the point total five out of 12 times this year.

