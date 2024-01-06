The Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.

In games Hampton shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Fighting Camels are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 91st.

The Pirates record 12.6 more points per game (77.4) than the Fighting Camels give up (64.8).

Hampton has a 4-7 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

At home, Hampton is putting up 28.7 more points per game (95.4) than it is in road games (66.7).

When playing at home, the Pirates are surrendering 15.6 fewer points per game (66.6) than in road games (82.2).

When playing at home, Hampton is sinking 1.1 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to away from home (24.8%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule