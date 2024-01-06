The Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
  • In games Hampton shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 91st.
  • The Pirates record 12.6 more points per game (77.4) than the Fighting Camels give up (64.8).
  • Hampton has a 4-7 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Hampton is putting up 28.7 more points per game (95.4) than it is in road games (66.7).
  • When playing at home, the Pirates are surrendering 15.6 fewer points per game (66.6) than in road games (82.2).
  • When playing at home, Hampton is sinking 1.1 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to away from home (24.8%).

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 72-69 George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/1/2024 @ Drexel L 99-65 Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/4/2024 @ Delaware L 80-53 Bob Carpenter Center
1/6/2024 Campbell - Hampton Convocation Center
1/11/2024 William & Mary - Hampton Convocation Center
1/15/2024 N.C. A&T - Hampton Convocation Center

