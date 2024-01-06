How to Watch Hampton vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when hosting the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Drexel vs William & Mary (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Delaware vs Hofstra (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- UNC Wilmington vs Towson (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Fighting Camels allow to opponents.
- In games Hampton shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Fighting Camels are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 91st.
- The Pirates record 12.6 more points per game (77.4) than the Fighting Camels give up (64.8).
- Hampton has a 4-7 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Hampton is putting up 28.7 more points per game (95.4) than it is in road games (66.7).
- When playing at home, the Pirates are surrendering 15.6 fewer points per game (66.6) than in road games (82.2).
- When playing at home, Hampton is sinking 1.1 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to away from home (24.8%).
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 72-69
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Drexel
|L 99-65
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Delaware
|L 80-53
|Bob Carpenter Center
|1/6/2024
|Campbell
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|William & Mary
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/15/2024
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
