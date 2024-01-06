Saturday's game between the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) and the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) at Hampton Convocation Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Campbell securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hampton vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 71, Hampton 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Campbell

Computer Predicted Spread: Campbell (-2.2)

Campbell (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.6

Both Hampton and Campbell are 4-7-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Pirates and the Fighting Camels are 4-7-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Hampton is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games, while Campbell has gone 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 77.4 points per game (126th in college basketball) and giving up 77.3 (312th in college basketball).

The 38.6 rebounds per game Hampton averages rank 92nd in the country, and are 3.1 more than the 35.5 its opponents grab per contest.

Hampton makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (290th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 30.5% from deep.

The Pirates rank 238th in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 248th in college basketball, allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions.

Hampton has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (324th in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 12.4 it forces on average (159th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.