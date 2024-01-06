The Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game road slide when they take on the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on USA. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Mason -9.5 143.5

George Mason Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, George Mason and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 total points.

The average point total in George Mason's games this season is 140.9, 2.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

George Mason (7-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 70% of the time, 6.4% more often than Saint Louis (7-4-0) this season.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 4 40% 75.4 149.3 65.4 141.2 141.1 Saint Louis 8 72.7% 73.9 149.3 75.8 141.2 146.8

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

George Mason put together an 11-9-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 75.4 points per game the Patriots record are the same as the Billikens give up.

George Mason has a 5-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 75.8 points.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 7-3-0 1-1 5-5-0 Saint Louis 7-4-0 2-0 6-5-0

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason Saint Louis 14-2 Home Record 15-3 4-7 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.2 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

