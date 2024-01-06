George Mason vs. Saint Louis January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the George Mason Patriots (10-2, 0-0 A-10) against the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) at 2:00 PM ET on USA.
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: USA
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 16 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Woody Newton: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 8.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cian Medley: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kellen Thames: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison
|George Mason Rank
|George Mason AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|217th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|74
|208th
|60th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|288th
|72nd
|39.3
|Rebounds
|33.2
|314th
|221st
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|330th
|164th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|283rd
|12
|Assists
|12
|283rd
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|108th
