The Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing streak at the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: USA

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline Saint Louis Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-9.5) 143.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-9.5) 143.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends

George Mason has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Patriots' 13 games have hit the over.

Saint Louis is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

In the Billikens' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

