The Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing streak at the George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the George Mason vs. Saint Louis matchup.
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: USA
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|George Mason Moneyline
|Saint Louis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|George Mason (-9.5)
|143.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|George Mason (-9.5)
|143.5
|-450
|+340
George Mason vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends
- George Mason has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Patriots' 13 games have hit the over.
- Saint Louis is 6-6-1 ATS this season.
- In the Billikens' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
