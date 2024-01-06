The George Mason Patriots (12-2, 1-0 A-10) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (7-7, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on USA.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

George Mason vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

George Mason has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Patriots are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens sit at 290th.

The Patriots average 75.4 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 75.8 the Billikens give up.

When George Mason totals more than 75.8 points, it is 7-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason Home & Away Comparison

George Mason averages 79.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 74.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of five points per contest.

At home, the Patriots are allowing 10.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than in road games (73).

George Mason is draining 7 three-pointers per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 10.899999999999999% points worse than it is averaging in away games (8.5, 45.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule