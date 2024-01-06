For bracketology analysis on George Mason and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on George Mason's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 NR NR 62

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason's best wins

George Mason took down the Towson Tigers (No. 100-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 83-76 win on December 22 -- its signature victory of the season. Against Towson, Ta'Viyanna Habib led the team by amassing 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 131/RPI) on November 9

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 145/RPI) on November 12

101-75 on the road over Duquesne (No. 179/RPI) on January 7

70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 245/RPI) on November 26

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 246/RPI) on November 15

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Patriots have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

George Mason has been given the 228th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Patriots have 15 games left this season, including nine against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

Looking at George Mason's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats

George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming George Mason games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.