Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards face the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 114-90 loss to the Cavaliers (his previous action) Avdija produced 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Avdija, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 10.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.9 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.5 PRA -- 21.3 21.2 PR -- 17.4 17.7 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Avdija has made 4.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

Avdija is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.7 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Knicks have given up 40.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deni Avdija vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 32 18 4 2 2 1 1

