Corey Kispert and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 114-90 loss against the Cavaliers, Kispert put up 13 points.

Now let's dig into Kispert's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 12.3 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 15.3 14.9 PR -- 13.8 13.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Kispert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Kispert has made 4.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.2% of his team's total makes.

Kispert is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Kispert's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.3 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.7 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Knicks have given up 40.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 25.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 17th in the NBA, giving up 13.3 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Corey Kispert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 26 8 3 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.