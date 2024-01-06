Chesapeake, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Chesapeake, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bruton High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
I. C. Norcom High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grassfield High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
