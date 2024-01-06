Big South teams are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs squaring off against the High Point Panthers.

Big South Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at High Point Panthers 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Presbyterian Blue Hose 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Longwood Lancers 3:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Winthrop Eagles at South Carolina Upstate Spartans 4:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

