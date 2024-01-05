Friday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) and the Washington Wizards (6-27) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Wizards' Kyle Kuzma as a player to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, MNMT2

Wizards' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers beat the Wizards 140-101, led by Max Strus with 24 points (plus three assists and four rebounds). Kuzma was the leading scorer for the losing team with 16 points, and he chipped in three assists and two boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 16 2 3 1 0 2 Corey Kispert 12 1 0 0 0 0 Daniel Gafford 12 5 1 0 1 0

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma provides the Wizards 22.8 points, 6.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tyus Jones contributes with 12.5 points per game, plus 3.0 boards and 5.4 assists.

The Wizards receive 11.5 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 5.9 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Wizards receive 10.9 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Wizards receive 16.9 points, 2.5 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Jordan Poole.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.5 6.3 3.9 0.3 0.5 3 Tyus Jones 15.7 3.5 6.7 1.6 0.6 2.3 Daniel Gafford 12.5 8.4 1.4 1.4 2.3 0 Jordan Poole 18 2.5 4.3 0.8 0.2 2.7 Deni Avdija 10.1 7 3.5 1.1 0.3 0.8

