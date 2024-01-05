Oddsmakers have set player props for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Washington Wizards at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -125)

Friday's prop bet for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.3 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Kuzma has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Friday.

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 11.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is 1.0 fewer point than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (2.5).

Jones' year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Jones has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +172)

Deni Avdija's 11.5-point scoring average is 1.0 less than Friday's prop total.

He pulls down 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Avdija averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He 0.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Mitchell's 27.7 points per game average is 2.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Mitchell has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 19.5-point prop bet set for Jarrett Allen on Friday is 5.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 3.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 13.5.

Allen has picked up three assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.