The Washington Wizards (6-27) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers beat the Wizards 140-101 on Wednesday when they last met. Max Strus paced the Cavaliers with 24 points, while Kyle Kuzma put up 16 for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danilo Gallinari SF Questionable Back 7 2.9 1.2

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2

