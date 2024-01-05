The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) face the Washington Wizards (6-27) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT2. The matchup's over/under is set at 239.5.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and MNMT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -10.5 239.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 20 games this season that ended with a combined score over 239.5 points.

Washington's matchups this season have a 242.8-point average over/under, 3.3 more points than this game's total.

Washington's ATS record is 16-17-0 this year.

The Wizards have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win five times (16.1%) in those contests.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in seven games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 21.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 8 23.5% 113.1 229.3 112.1 238.7 224.1 Wizards 20 60.6% 116.2 229.3 126.6 238.7 240.1

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Wizards have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

Washington has performed better against the spread away (11-8-0) than at home (5-9-0) this season.

The Wizards score only 4.1 more points per game (116.2) than the Cavaliers give up (112.1).

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Washington is 13-9 against the spread and 5-17 overall.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Wizards and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 16-17 5-4 20-13 Cavaliers 18-16 0-1 18-16

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Wizards Cavaliers 116.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 13-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 5-17 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 126.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-7 3-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-5

