The Washington Wizards (5-23), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, play the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT2.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, MNMT2

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 23 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole this year.

The Wizards are receiving 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Deni Avdija this season.

Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 11 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Max Strus puts up 13.9 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen posts 13 points, 2.3 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.

Caris LeVert puts up 15.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Georges Niang averages 8 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Isaac Okoro puts up 7.6 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Wizards 112.1 Points Avg. 117 112.4 Points Allowed Avg. 126.6 47.4% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.6% Three Point % 35.8%

