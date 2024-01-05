The Monmouth Hawks (7-4) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: Fubo Sports US

William & Mary vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

The Tribe put up 7.6 more points per game (63.2) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (55.6).

When it scores more than 55.6 points, William & Mary is 4-4.

Monmouth's record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.

The Hawks record just 2.3 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tribe allow (66.2).

Monmouth is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

William & Mary has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.

The Hawks shoot 40.2% from the field, only 0.7% higher than the Tribe allow defensively.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%

16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%

