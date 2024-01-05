The Monmouth Hawks (7-4) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
William & Mary vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

  • The Tribe put up 7.6 more points per game (63.2) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (55.6).
  • When it scores more than 55.6 points, William & Mary is 4-4.
  • Monmouth's record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.
  • The Hawks record just 2.3 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tribe allow (66.2).
  • Monmouth is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • William & Mary has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The Hawks shoot 40.2% from the field, only 0.7% higher than the Tribe allow defensively.

William & Mary Leaders

  • Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%
  • Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
  • Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
  • Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%

William & Mary Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ JMU L 75-56 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/17/2023 Longwood W 86-49 Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 76-43 Cassell Coliseum
1/5/2024 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
1/7/2024 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
1/12/2024 N.C. A&T - Kaplan Arena

