How to Watch the William & Mary vs. Monmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (7-4) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
William & Mary vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe put up 7.6 more points per game (63.2) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (55.6).
- When it scores more than 55.6 points, William & Mary is 4-4.
- Monmouth's record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.
- The Hawks record just 2.3 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Tribe allow (66.2).
- Monmouth is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- William & Mary has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.
- The Hawks shoot 40.2% from the field, only 0.7% higher than the Tribe allow defensively.
William & Mary Leaders
- Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%
- Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
- Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 46.5 FG%
William & Mary Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ JMU
|L 75-56
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Longwood
|W 86-49
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 76-43
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/5/2024
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|1/12/2024
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Kaplan Arena
