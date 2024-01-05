Warren, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Warren, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randolph-Macon Academy at Fishburne Military School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren County High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.