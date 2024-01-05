Virginia Beach, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Virginia Beach, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeastern High School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Floyd E. Kellam High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kempsville High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frank W. Cox High School at Landstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Run High School at Ocean Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Colonial High School at Tallwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.