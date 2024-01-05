Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Virginia Beach, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northeastern High School at Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Floyd E. Kellam High School at Bayside High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • Conference: Beach
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kempsville High School at Salem High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • Conference: Beach
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Frank W. Cox High School at Landstown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Run High School at Ocean Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • Conference: Beach
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

First Colonial High School at Tallwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
  • Conference: Beach
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

