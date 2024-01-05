The Washington Wizards, Tyus Jones included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jones, in his most recent time out, had nine points in a 140-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll dive into Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.5 15.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.5 Assists 5.5 5.4 6.7 PRA -- 20.9 25.9 PR -- 15.5 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.3



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Jones has made 5.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.5 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Wizards average 105.4 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 24.7 per contest.

Allowing 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 21 9 2 2 1 1 1

