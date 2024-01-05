The Washington Capitals, with Tom Wilson, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to wager on Wilson's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tom Wilson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson has averaged 18:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Wilson has scored a goal in nine of 36 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Wilson has a point in 15 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 36 games this year, Wilson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Wilson has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Wilson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 36 Games 2 19 Points 2 11 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

