The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tom Wilson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wilson stats and insights

Wilson has scored in nine of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Wilson averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:56 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:19 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:26 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.