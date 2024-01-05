Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 5?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tom Wilson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- Wilson has scored in nine of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- Wilson averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Wilson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:26
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|L 3-1
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
