The Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier included, face the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 111-104 win over the Kings (his last action) Rozier put up 34 points, six assists and two blocks.

Let's break down Rozier's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.1 25.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.0 Assists 7.5 7.1 7.1 PRA -- 35 36.8 PR -- 27.9 29.7 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.4



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Rozier has made 8.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Rozier's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Hornets average the fewest possessions per game with 101.2.

On defense, the Bulls have allowed 112.1 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 27.4 assists per game, the Bulls are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are 25th in the NBA, allowing 14.1 makes per game.

Terry Rozier vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 40 25 5 7 1 2 1

