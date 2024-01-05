Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Tazewell, Virginia today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richlands High School at Hurley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hurley, VA

Hurley, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Virginia High School at Graham High School