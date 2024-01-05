The Serie A has only one match on its Friday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal scorer odds.

Bet on Joshua Zirkzee or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch Serie A games live all season long on Paramount+!

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Joshua Zirkzee, Bologna (+225)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 7

Sydney Van Hooijdonk, Bologna (+260)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 0

Riccardo Orsolini, Bologna (+280)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 4

Jesper Karlsson, Bologna (+280)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 10

10 Goals: 0

Giovanni Fabbian, Bologna (+320)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 2

Mateo Retegui, Genoa CFC (+350)

Opponent: Bologna

Bologna Games Played: 11

11 Goals: 3

Albert Gudmundsson, Genoa CFC (+350)

Opponent: Bologna

Bologna Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 7

Seydou Fini, Genoa CFC (+450)

Opponent: Bologna

Bologna Games Played: 11

11 Goals: 0

Junior Messias, Genoa CFC (+500)

Opponent: Bologna

Bologna Games Played: 7

7 Goals: 1

George Puscas, Genoa CFC (+500)

Opponent: Bologna

Bologna Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 0

Caleb Ekuban, Genoa CFC (+550)

Opponent: Bologna

Bologna Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 1

Ruslan Malinovskyi, Genoa CFC (+550)

Opponent: Bologna

Bologna Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Remo Freuler, Bologna (+600)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 0

Alexis Saelemaekers, Bologna (+600)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Kacper Urbanski, Bologna (+650)

Opponent: Genoa CFC

Genoa CFC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 0

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Genoa CFC @ Bologna 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.